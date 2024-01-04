Emergency services stood down in flooding response at Billing Aquadrome although situation continues to be monitored

Residents are being urged to continue following flood safety advice as more rainfall is expected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have been stood down in the response to flooding at Billing Aquadrome.

In a statement released by the multi-agency Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum (LRF) today (Thursday January 4), it has been confirmed that emergency services were stood down on Wednesday (January 3) at around 9.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after LRF brought 31 people to safety at Billing Aquadrome on Wednesday evening.

Flooding of the River Nene in Northampton on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Pictured between Brackmills Industrial Estate and White Mills Marina - including Billing Aquadrome. Photo: David Jackson.

The statement adds: “The potential for flooding continues to be a concern in Northamptonshire and while the rain may have eased today, water levels may not have peaked and there is likely to be further flood disruption over the coming days.

“Further rainfall is predicted in Northamptonshire later this evening and residents across Northamptonshire and particularly those who live close to waterways are being urged to continue to follow safety advice around flood water. The rivers Nene, Tove and Great River Ouse continue to swell and will likely lead to a further increase in water levels and localised flooding.

“Roads may appear to be clear, but the conditions could deteriorate again as these water levels rise. Motorists are encouraged to avoid driving through flood water and leave additional time for their journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northamptonshire’s Local Resilience Forum partners are continuing to meet daily as they work to manage the situation, to monitor the weather and flooding risk across the county and continue to implement plans to keep the county safe.”

Billing and surrounding areas flooded badly after heavy rainfall in the first two days of the new year, thanks to Storm Henk. The holiday park was evacuated, flood sirens were sounded and flood gates opened.

On Wednesday (January 3), the Environment Agency’s flood warning was escalated to “severe” and a “danger to life”, but was de-escalated a short while later.

A further weather warning for rain is in place until 3am Friday (January 5), which could lead to more flooding.

A flood warning from the Environment Agency also remains in place, at time of writing.