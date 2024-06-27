Emergency services rescue missing Northamptonshire man in his 80s after he fell in ditch
The man was reported missing from a rural village at midday on Saturday (June 22), after he went out for a walk and did not return.
Police officers were deployed to the area to try and find him, searching his home and the surrounding areas.
Officers then checked CCTV in the area and managed to locate him on some of the cameras, allowing them find the direction he had taken.
The search went on into the night, alongside Northamptonshire Search and Rescue volunteers, and the missing man was located the next day at about 9am.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He had fallen into a ditch, was wet and unable to move, and was covered in sting marks and small cuts from the vegetation around him. However thankfully, he was not seriously injured, and after being checked out at the local hospital, he was discharged safe and well.”
Detective Superintendent Andy Glenn added: “I am so pleased that we managed to locate this man safe and well and I want to thank the response officers involved for the determination and care they demonstrated throughout the search.
“I also want to pay special thanks to our partners at Northamptonshire Search and Rescue for their part in this search. They are invaluable.
“When someone elderly goes missing overnight we often will fear the worst, but I’m so glad that on this occasion, there was a positive result, and that the man who was reported missing is back at home safe and well.”
