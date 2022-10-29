Emergency services evacuate Northampton GPs surgery after 11 patients and staff suddenly taken ill
Firefighters and paramedics pinpoint heating fault and confirm no lasting ill effects
A busy Northampton GP surgery was evacuated after 11 patients and staff were suddenly taken ill on Friday (October 28).
Police cordoned off roads around Woodview Medical Centre in Holmecross Road, Thorplands, just after 4pm.
Firefighters and East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics carried out investigations inside the building to establish a cause for so many people feeling unwell at the same time.
Northamptonshire Police later revealed a fault with the centre's heating system was thought to be behind the problem.
A spokesman confirmed: “All patients and staff involved were checked by paramedics and had no lasting ill effects.”