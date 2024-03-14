Emergency services called to Wellingborough's Embankment following concerns for a member of the public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to a Wellingborough beauty spot following concerns for a member of the public.

Emergency services were seen at The Embankment yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire service spokesman said they were called just before 6.30pm to the Embankment following reports of concern for a member of the public’s welfare.

Emergency services were called to The Embankment in Wellingborough last night (Wednesday)

The spokesman added: "Two crews from Wellingborough and Irthlingborough attended the scene and assisted colleagues from Northamptonshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

Northants Police, who also attended, told this newspaper: “Police officers were called to the Embankment in Wellingborough yesterday (March 13) at about 5.30pm following reports of concern for the welfare of a member of the public.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured as a result of the incident and the member of the public concerned was helped to safety.”