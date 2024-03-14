Emergency services called to Wellingborough's Embankment following concerns for a member of the public

Police, fire and ambulance crews were seen there yesterday
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:28 GMT
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to a Wellingborough beauty spot following concerns for a member of the public.

Emergency services were seen at The Embankment yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

A fire service spokesman said they were called just before 6.30pm to the Embankment following reports of concern for a member of the public’s welfare.

Emergency services were called to The Embankment in Wellingborough last night (Wednesday)Emergency services were called to The Embankment in Wellingborough last night (Wednesday)
Emergency services were called to The Embankment in Wellingborough last night (Wednesday)

The spokesman added: "Two crews from Wellingborough and Irthlingborough attended the scene and assisted colleagues from Northamptonshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

Northants Police, who also attended, told this newspaper: “Police officers were called to the Embankment in Wellingborough yesterday (March 13) at about 5.30pm following reports of concern for the welfare of a member of the public.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured as a result of the incident and the member of the public concerned was helped to safety.”

The fire spokesman said they left the scene just after 7pm.

