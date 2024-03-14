Emergency services called to Wellingborough's Embankment following concerns for a member of the public
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to a Wellingborough beauty spot following concerns for a member of the public.
Emergency services were seen at The Embankment yesterday (Wednesday) evening.
A fire service spokesman said they were called just before 6.30pm to the Embankment following reports of concern for a member of the public’s welfare.
The spokesman added: "Two crews from Wellingborough and Irthlingborough attended the scene and assisted colleagues from Northamptonshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.”
Northants Police, who also attended, told this newspaper: “Police officers were called to the Embankment in Wellingborough yesterday (March 13) at about 5.30pm following reports of concern for the welfare of a member of the public.
“Thankfully, no-one was injured as a result of the incident and the member of the public concerned was helped to safety.”
The fire spokesman said they left the scene just after 7pm.