Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash in London Road, Wellingborough
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on one of the main routes into Wellingborough.
They attended the incident near the Castlefields Retail Park in London Road yesterday afternoon.
A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “This was a two-vehicle collision reported to the force at 2.33pm yesterday (Monday, March 25) at Castlefields Retail Park/London Road, Wellingborough.
"It involved a red Vauxhall Crossland and a grey Ford Fiesta.”
An ambulance crew also attended the incident, with eyewitnesses urging other drivers to avoid the area at the time.
The police spokesman said one patient suffered a non-life threatening injury.