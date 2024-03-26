Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash in London Road, Wellingborough

Police and ambulance crews attended the incident
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:17 GMT
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on one of the main routes into Wellingborough.

They attended the incident near the Castlefields Retail Park in London Road yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “This was a two-vehicle collision reported to the force at 2.33pm yesterday (Monday, March 25) at Castlefields Retail Park/London Road, Wellingborough.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in London Road, Wellingborough yesterday (Monday)Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in London Road, Wellingborough yesterday (Monday)
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in London Road, Wellingborough yesterday (Monday)

"It involved a red Vauxhall Crossland and a grey Ford Fiesta.”

An ambulance crew also attended the incident, with eyewitnesses urging other drivers to avoid the area at the time.

The police spokesman said one patient suffered a non-life threatening injury.

