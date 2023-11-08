Emergency services called to three-vehicle crash in Kettering
One of the vehicles ended up on its side
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle crash in Barton Road, Kettering yesterday (Tuesday).
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident near to the junction with Woodland Avenue and Barton Road shortly after 5pm yesterday evening.
A spokesman for Northants Police said one of the vehicles ended up on its side.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash, but the spokesman said the final car was cleared at about 8.10pm last night.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area while emergency services dealt with the incident.