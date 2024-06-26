Emergency services at scene of blaze as Corby fence fire spreads to three bungalows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire which has spread to three bungalows in Corby.

Six fire crews are at the scene of the blaze, as well as police.

It is believed they were called at about 4pm today (Wednesday).

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently at a fire at Harrogate Court, Corby.

Smoke billowing from the fire in Corby this afternoon (Credit: Peter Greenway)

"Six appliances are currently on scene trying to extinguish a fire that originally had involved a garden fence but has now spread to a terraced row of bungalows – with three properties currently affected.

"Northamptonshire Police are also currently at the scene, and we would urge nearby residents to avoid the area, and close their windows and doors due to the large smoke plume that is coming from the properties.”

Yvonne Murray has been evacuated from one of the affected properties.

She told our reporter at the scene: “It’s been awful.

Firefighters are at the scene of the fire in Corby

"I am a bit shaky, I was visiting friends and then we got a phone call saying our house is on fire.”

Yvonne’s daughter Danielle Morgan said: “My mum has been in hysterics, but the main thing is she is ok.”

Luckily they managed to rescue their dog called Tyson and their parrot called Rogan.

Peter Greenway lives nearby and said: “I just tried to make sure the smoke didn’t get in the house.”