A report detailing improvements needed to ensure water levels can be lowered in case of an emergency at Sywell Country Park will be discussed by North Northants Council’s executive next week.

Although there is no suggestion that the dam is failing and no risk to the public, the improvement works are essential to ensure the council are managing the dam in accordance with the Environment Agency’s latest guidance and demonstrates the council’s commitment to maintaining and improving their assets.

In the event of an issue or emergency, the dam can be drained.

Currently, the dam is drawing down at 30 per cent of the required speed and executive will be asked to approve the delivery of a project which will increase the drawdown speed.

Sywell Reservoir

The construction of Sywell Reservoir was completed in 1904 and was built to supply water to the Higham Ferrers and Rushden areas of Northamptonshire.

The site was used for water supply between 1906 and 1979 and it currently utilised as a country park which sees more than 200,000 visitors a year.

As landowner, North Northants Council has a duty to ensure the reservoir is compliant with the Reservoir Act 1975 which requires yearly inspections of the site and undertaking any maintenance and repairs recommended following inspections.

A report in late 2022 identified a number of recommendations in the interest of safety and an action plan has been agreed with the Environment Agency which must be completed by October 2026.

Cllr Helen Harrison, the council’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: “Sywell Country Park is a well-used and much-loved asset in North Northamptonshire and the reservoir is a huge part of this.

“It should be stressed that there is no risk currently of the dam failing, but as landowner we have a responsibility to ensure that this community asset is safer for future generations and well maintained.”

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “Sywell reservoir undergoes yearly inspections and we have agreed an action plan with the Environment Agency to help increase the drawdown capacity by September 2026.

"Failure to do this could lead to enforcement action from the Environment Agency, which is why its vital that we discuss this report at executive and agree a way forward.”

If the report is agreed, works will be able to start on site and during the works the reservoir levels will have to be lowered, which could take a few months.

North Northants Council’s executive will meet on Thursday, March 13 at 10am at the Cube and all the papers are now online.

The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube.