Work ongoing to reinstate power and assess damage after huge fire in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:49 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 13:59 BST
Work is ongoing to reinstate power and assess the damage, following a huge fire at a building in Northampton town centre.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has released an update today (Monday March 31) following the fire, which started in Sheep Street at just before 6am on Sunday (March 30).

Firefighters remain on scene and are working with structural engineers who are assessing the damage. NFRS is also working with National Grid to reinstate electricity to the street.

Sheep Street remains closed and one lane at Lady’s Lane and Church Lane will be temporarily shut until later today.

The fire in Sheep Street, Northampton. Photo: Tufael Hussain.The fire in Sheep Street, Northampton. Photo: Tufael Hussain.
No indication of cause has been released, as yet, however investigations are due to take place today.

Group commander, Dan Retter from NFRS, said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service remains on scene in Sheep Street, Northampton, following a fire that took place shortly after 5.50am yesterday morning (March 30).

“A cordon is still in place and two pumps and one high ladder aerial appliance remain at the scene to dampen down any remaining hot spots.

“Sheep Street remains closed as is one lane at Lady’s Lane and Church Lane will be temporarily shut until later today.

Firefighters remain on scene today (Monday March 31). Photo: Tufael Hussain.Firefighters remain on scene today (Monday March 31). Photo: Tufael Hussain.
“We are also liaising with structural engineers who are reviewing the damage, and the service is working with National Grid to reinstate electricity to the street.

“We are working with our multi-agency partners to ensure the scene is made safe and for fire investigations to take place later in the day to try and determine a cause.”

A specialist school in Sheep Street has had to close today, as result of the fire.

Video by Tufael Hussain

