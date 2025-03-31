Work ongoing to reinstate power and assess damage after huge fire in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is ongoing to reinstate power and assess the damage, following a huge fire at a building in Northampton town centre.

Firefighters remain on scene and are working with structural engineers who are assessing the damage. NFRS is also working with National Grid to reinstate electricity to the street.

Sheep Street remains closed and one lane at Lady’s Lane and Church Lane will be temporarily shut until later today.

The fire in Sheep Street, Northampton. Photo: Tufael Hussain.

No indication of cause has been released, as yet, however investigations are due to take place today.

Group commander, Dan Retter from NFRS, said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service remains on scene in Sheep Street, Northampton, following a fire that took place shortly after 5.50am yesterday morning (March 30).

“A cordon is still in place and two pumps and one high ladder aerial appliance remain at the scene to dampen down any remaining hot spots.

Firefighters remain on scene today (Monday March 31). Photo: Tufael Hussain.

“We are also liaising with structural engineers who are reviewing the damage, and the service is working with National Grid to reinstate electricity to the street.

“We are working with our multi-agency partners to ensure the scene is made safe and for fire investigations to take place later in the day to try and determine a cause.”

Video by Tufael Hussain