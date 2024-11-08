The road was closed at the Rockingham Road bridge. Image: Google

A smash in Rockingham Road, Corby, closed the route for several hours last night (Thursday, November 7).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and the fire service were called to the scene at the skew bridge close to Decades following the incident at about 8.45pm. Residents reported hearing a loud bang.

A black Hyundai Santa Fe and a red Nissan Qashqai collided, with one woman taken to hospital.

No one is believed to have sustained life threatening injuries. The road has now reopened to traffic.