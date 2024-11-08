Woman taken to hospital as crash closes Rockingham Road in Corby
A smash in Rockingham Road, Corby, closed the route for several hours last night (Thursday, November 7).
Police and the fire service were called to the scene at the skew bridge close to Decades following the incident at about 8.45pm. Residents reported hearing a loud bang.
A black Hyundai Santa Fe and a red Nissan Qashqai collided, with one woman taken to hospital.
No one is believed to have sustained life threatening injuries. The road has now reopened to traffic.