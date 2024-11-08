Woman taken to hospital as crash closes Rockingham Road in Corby

By Kate Cronin
Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:11 BST
The road was closed at the Rockingham Road bridge. Image: Googleplaceholder image
The road was closed at the Rockingham Road bridge. Image: Google
A smash in Rockingham Road, Corby, closed the route for several hours last night (Thursday, November 7).

Police and the fire service were called to the scene at the skew bridge close to Decades following the incident at about 8.45pm. Residents reported hearing a loud bang.

A black Hyundai Santa Fe and a red Nissan Qashqai collided, with one woman taken to hospital.

No one is believed to have sustained life threatening injuries. The road has now reopened to traffic.

Related topics:CorbyPoliceResidents
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice