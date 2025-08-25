Witness appeal after Kettering nightclub assault by men - one with "distinctive flat nose"

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted inside Decades in Carrington Street, Kettering, on Saturday, August 23.

The assault took place between 2am and 3am on Saturday, when a man in his 20s sustained serious facial injuries after being punched by two men on the dancefloor.

As a result of the assault, he was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The first man was white and in his late 30s, about 6ft with dirty blonde hair and a distinctive flat nose. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans.

Decades and Bar 7 Carrington Street, Kettering/National World

“The second man was also white and in his mid-40s, about 5ft 8in with short brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.

“Officers believe this area would have been busy at the time of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

When submitting information quote incident number 25000498571.