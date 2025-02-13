When TK Maxx Kettering store will re-open to shoppers

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 11:39 BST
TK Maxx shoppers in Kettering will be able to get their fill of their favourite discount brands when the store re-opens next week.

The popular department store in the Newlands Shopping Centre has been closed after an electrical fire set off sprinklers across its two floors.

Regular deliveries have been seen of their brand-name clothes, shoes and accessories as well as housewares to restock the shelves.

On their website, TK Maxx say they will be open from 9am on Monday, February 17.

Sprinklers across both floors of the store were activated after an electrical fire in a loading bay on Monday, January 13.

Hundreds of staff, customers and clients were evacuated from the shopping centre and smoke had been vented from the malls after the incident.

