Wellingborough pub play area closed until further notice
The Priory pub just off the A45 in Bourton Way, Wellingborough has had to close its play area for younger visitors until further notice.
Monday’s burst pipe caused damage to the equipment so pub bosses are now waiting for an inspection of the play area to see if any repairs are required before re-opening.
A spokesman for the pub said: "The Priory remains open as normal and ready to welcome guests however, the indoor play area is closed temporarily.
"We know it is a hugely popular feature within The Priory but the safety of our guests is our prime concern and so we have asked independent experts to inspect the area and carry out any repair work they feel may be necessary.
"We look forward to re-opening the play area in the very near future following the inspection."
Anyone who has booked the play area should have been contacted by the pub.
