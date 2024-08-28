WATCH: Huge fire takes hold of two disused static homes at Billing Aquadrome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge fire has broken out at two disused static homes at Billing Aquadrome.

Firefighters are on scene at the Northampton holiday park this afternoon (Wednesday August 28).

The A45 near Billing was closed for a short time, as firefighters tackled the blaze. Black smoke could be seen billowing across Northampton.

The fire service says the fire has now been extinguished. Nobody has been hurt or or injured, according to the fire service.

Fire has taken hold of a unit at Billing Aquadrome.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at Billing Aquadrome dealing with a fire involving two disused static homes.

“Crews from Mereway and Moulton are on site, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using hose reel jets to tackle the flames.

“The fire is under control and we expect it to be extinguished shortly.

“The A45 was briefly closed nearby due to a large smoke plume, but it has now re-opened.”

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Billing Aquadrome.

An updated statement added: “The fire involving two disused static homes at Billing Aquadrome has now been extinguished.

“Crews remain on scene to dampen down, and an investigation is beginning to determine the cause.”

Meadow Bay Villages – the owners of Billing Aquadrome – has posted on social media to appeal for witnesses.

The post reads: “We are aware on an incident that has taken place today.

“We would like to reassure our guests that everything is okay, being dealt with and no one was injured.

“If you were a witness to the incident, we would be grateful for any information.

“Please email [email protected] or call 101 with the reference 289 and today’s date.

“Thank you for your assistance.”

More to follow.