Van driver in his 20s dies at scene of single-vehicle collision on M1 near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A van driver in his 20s died at the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the M1 near Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Saturday (May 3) on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 15 and 14.

Police say the driver of a white Vauxhall Combi van was involved in a single-vehicle collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Sadly the man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal collision happened on the M1 southbound. (File picture).

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, seen the van prior to the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000255518.

The road was closed for around six hours and fully reopened at just gone midnight on Sunday (May 4), to allow for police investigations.