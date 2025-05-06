Van driver in his 20s dies at scene of single-vehicle collision on M1 near Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th May 2025, 08:32 BST
A van driver in his 20s died at the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the M1 near Northampton.

The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Saturday (May 3) on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 15 and 14.

Police say the driver of a white Vauxhall Combi van was involved in a single-vehicle collision.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Sadly the man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal collision happened on the M1 southbound. (File picture).
The fatal collision happened on the M1 southbound. (File picture).

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, seen the van prior to the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000255518.

The road was closed for around six hours and fully reopened at just gone midnight on Sunday (May 4), to allow for police investigations.

