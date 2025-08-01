Two people taken to hospital after three vehicle collision on A45 in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 1st Aug 2025, 14:08 BST
Two people were taken to hospital after a three vehicle collision on the A45 in Northampton, which caused rush hour delays.

The incident happened at about 3.40pm on Thursday July 31 on the A45 eastbound carriageway between Barnes Meadow and Riverside.

The collision involved three cars: a black Fiat, red BMW and a white Mercedes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said two people were taken to hospital, but it is not believed either sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The A45 eastbound carriageway was closed between the Barnes Meadow junction and the Riverside junction following a serious crash.placeholder image
The A45 eastbound carriageway was closed between the Barnes Meadow junction and the Riverside junction following a serious crash.

All lanes closed at around 4pm to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. Drivers were warned to avoid the road. The closure caused rush hour delays.

One lane was re-opened at about 5.10pm and the road fully reopened around 6.10pm once the vehicles had been recovered.

Related topics:A45NorthamptonDriversBMWMercedesNorthamptonshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice