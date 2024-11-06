Two motorhomes destroyed as firefighters called to blaze at Rushden business premises

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 6th Nov 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 13:05 BST
Two motorhomes were destroyed and another damaged after fire broke out at a business premises in Rushden.

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called shortly before 10pm last night (Tuesday, November 5) to reports of a fire at a business premises in St David’s Road, Rushden.

Crews from Wellingborough and Rushden attended and on arrival found two motorhomes on fire.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze and prevent the spread of the fire.

The aftermath of last night's fire in Rushdenplaceholder image
The aftermath of last night's fire in Rushden

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue told the Northants Telegraph: “Two motorhomes were destroyed by the fire with another one suffering heat damage.

"Both crews returned to their stations just after 12.30am with one crew returning this morning to check for any remaining hotspots.”

The spokesman added that a full fire investigation is set to take place later today (Wednesday) to establish the cause of the blaze.

