Two drivers seriously injured on A509

Two people were taken to hospital after a smash on a major road north of Wellingborough.

Police have appealed for witnesses following yesterday’s crash on the A509 near Great Harrowden, which left the road closed.

At about 7.30am yesterday (Thursday, May 8), a white Ford Fiesta car and a grey BMW 330l collided.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Fiesta– a man in his 60s – and the driver of the BMW – a woman in her 40s – were taken to University Hospital Coventry and Kettering General Hospital respectively, both with serious injuries.

Two motorists were injured on the A509 north of Wellingborough. Image: Google

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage which captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000264422 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.