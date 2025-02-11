Three vehicles involved in crash which led to closure of Wellingborough's Irthlingborough Road

Three vehicles were involved in a collision in Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough, earlier today (Tuesday, February 11).

Police say they were called just before 5.20am this morning to the incident in Irthlingborough Road in the town.

A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “It involved three vehicles – two silver Mercedes C-Classes and one grey BMW 3 series.

"No-one is believed to have sustained any serious injuries.”

The incident led to Irthlingborough Road being closed between the Embankment and the Leyland Trading Estate.