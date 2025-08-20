‘Severe' delays on A45 caused by nearby fire as westbound lane closed

The A45 westbound near Earls Barton has been closed by police following a fire near the Esso petrol station.

Commuters can expect severe delays in the area and are advised to seek an alternative route.

Onlookers say the fire is next to the Esso petrol station just after the Earls Barton turn off, at the junction between Earls Barton and Great Billing.

A National Highways spokesman said: "The A45 in Northamptonshire is closed westbound between the A509 (Wellingborough) and the A5076 (Great Billing) due to an off-network building fire."

There is currently no time frame for its re-opening.

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending a fire at a derelict building at a service station on the A45 westbound between junctions 9 and 10, near Earls Barton.

“Four appliances are currently on scene and crews are extinguishing the flames.

“Although the fire is under control and smoke is blowing away from the dual carriageway, a section of the A45 is closed westbound between junctions 9 and 10 while we deal with this incident – so please find an alternative route.”

A spokesman for Northants Police added: “We were called by the fire service at 3.25pm today (Aug 20) in relation to a fire in an abandoned building between junctions 10-9 of the A45 westbound, and are supporting their work with a closure on the affected westbound stretch."