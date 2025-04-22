Severe delays on A14 near Kettering
Drivers are facing delays on the A14 near Kettering this afternoon (Tuesday, April 22).
According to the AA, the road is blocked due to a ‘medical incident’ on the A14 westbound between Junction 4 (Rothwell) and Junction 3 (Desborough).
The incident has led to congestion back to Junction 8 (Kettering/Broughton).
Drivers have reported ‘heavy congestion’ in the area.
