Severe delays on A14 near Kettering

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are facing delays on the A14 near Kettering this afternoon (Tuesday, April 22).

According to the AA, the road is blocked due to a ‘medical incident’ on the A14 westbound between Junction 4 (Rothwell) and Junction 3 (Desborough).

The incident has led to congestion back to Junction 8 (Kettering/Broughton).

Drivers have reported ‘heavy congestion’ in the area.

Related topics:A14KetteringDriversRothwell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice