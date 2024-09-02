Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushden town centre was cordoned off yesterday after a medical emergency in the High Street.

Northamptonshire Police officers, East Midlands Ambulance Service crews and an air ambulance responded to the emergency 999 call just before 1pm on Sunday (September 1).

Roads surrounding the area, including Duck Street, were closed to allow emergency service personnel to assist with the incident at a private address.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.51pm on September 1 to a private address in Rushden. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulances and two paramedics in solo response cars. The air ambulance was also in attendance.

"One patient was taken to Northampton General Hospital via crewed ambulance.”

Members of the public had been alerted when Northamptonshire Police warned of road closures, asking people to keep the area clear.

A message issued said: “Emergency services are currently (1.40pm Sunday, September 1) at the scene of a medical emergency in Rushden’s High Street, at which the air ambulance is also in attendance.

“Road closures are in place as a result, including in Duck Street. Please avoid the area to allow us and our blue light colleagues to deal with this incident safely.

“Thank you for your help in keeping the area clear.”

Streets around the town centre were cordoned off for 45 minutes to allow medical personnel to help. Road closures were lifted at about 1.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police thanked the public for their patience while the emergency services responded to the call.