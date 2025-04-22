Rushden fence set on fire by arsonists

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in Eaton Walk in Rushden.

A crew from Rushden dampened down a small amount of fencing which was involved in a fire shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, April 18.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “It's believed the fire was started deliberately.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 25000225397 when providing any information.

