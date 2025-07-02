Royal Mail lorry and trailer overturns on A43 roundabout in Corby

Emergency services were called after a Royal Mail lorry and trailer overturned on a roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the incident was called in to them at 3.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 1) as a report of an overturned Royal Mail lorry and trailer on the Priors Hall roundabout on the A43.

No other vehicles were involved and it is not believed that there were any injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police spokesman added: “There was a carriageway closure from Deene to Corby while the vehicle was recovered, with some congestion in Weldon as a result.”

This picture taken by Marek Bodziarczyk show the aftermath of the incident.