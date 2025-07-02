Royal Mail lorry and trailer overturns on A43 roundabout in Corby
Emergency services were called after a Royal Mail lorry and trailer overturned on a roundabout.
Police say the incident was called in to them at 3.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 1) as a report of an overturned Royal Mail lorry and trailer on the Priors Hall roundabout on the A43.
No other vehicles were involved and it is not believed that there were any injuries.
The police spokesman added: “There was a carriageway closure from Deene to Corby while the vehicle was recovered, with some congestion in Weldon as a result.”
This picture taken by Marek Bodziarczyk show the aftermath of the incident.
