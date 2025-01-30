Road closed and woman taken to hospital after crash in Wymington Road, Rushden
A woman was taken to hospital following a crash in Wymington Road, Rushden, last night (Wednesday).
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6pm following a collision involving two vehicles.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened in Wymington Road yesterday at about 6.05pm and involved a red Vauxhall Astra and a green BMW 520i.
"One woman was taken to hospital but no-one was seriously injured.”
Part of Wymington Road was cordoned off while emergency services dealt with the incident.
