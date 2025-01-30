Road closed and woman taken to hospital after crash in Wymington Road, Rushden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman was taken to hospital following a crash in Wymington Road, Rushden, last night (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6pm following a collision involving two vehicles.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened in Wymington Road yesterday at about 6.05pm and involved a red Vauxhall Astra and a green BMW 520i.

"One woman was taken to hospital but no-one was seriously injured.”

Part of Wymington Road was cordoned off while emergency services dealt with the incident.