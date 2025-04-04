Police say sudden death in Corby is not suspicious
A scene guard has been in place at the home in Norse Walk since Wednesday (April 2) lunchtime when Northamptonshire Police were called to the home following a report of an incident.
They discovered a man dead in the property and the home was taped off. After initial investigations, they have concluded that the man’s death is not suspicious.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man in Norse Walk, Corby, at about 1pm on Wednesday, April 2.
“We are not treating his death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the Coroner.
“Our thoughts are with his loved-ones at this difficult time.”
