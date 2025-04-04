Police say sudden death in Corby is not suspicious

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 17:28 BST
File imageFile image
File image
Police officers are not treating a sudden death on Corby’s Danesholme estate as suspicious.

A scene guard has been in place at the home in Norse Walk since Wednesday (April 2) lunchtime when Northamptonshire Police were called to the home following a report of an incident.

They discovered a man dead in the property and the home was taped off. After initial investigations, they have concluded that the man’s death is not suspicious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man in Norse Walk, Corby, at about 1pm on Wednesday, April 2.

“We are not treating his death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the Coroner.

“Our thoughts are with his loved-ones at this difficult time.”

Related topics:PoliceCorbyNorthamptonshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice