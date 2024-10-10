Police called to two-vehicle collision in Doddington Road, Wellingborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers responded following reports of a crash in Doddington Road near the junction with Croyland Road just after 8pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 9).
A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: "We received a call at about 8.20pm last night, reporting a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Doddington Road, Wellingborough, involving the drivers of a Toyota Aygo and a Toyota Rav4.
“There were no serious injuries and the road re-opened at about 10.20pm following the recovery of the two vehicles.”
The force spokesman added that the driver of one of the cars – a 50-year-old man from Wellingborough - was arrested on suspicion of driving when alcohol level above the limit and remains in police custody.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.