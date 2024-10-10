Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles in Wellingborough last night.

Officers responded following reports of a crash in Doddington Road near the junction with Croyland Road just after 8pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 9).

A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: "We received a call at about 8.20pm last night, reporting a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Doddington Road, Wellingborough, involving the drivers of a Toyota Aygo and a Toyota Rav4.

“There were no serious injuries and the road re-opened at about 10.20pm following the recovery of the two vehicles.”

The force spokesman added that the driver of one of the cars – a 50-year-old man from Wellingborough - was arrested on suspicion of driving when alcohol level above the limit and remains in police custody.