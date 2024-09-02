Police appeal for witnesses after man found with head injuries in Dunedin Road Corby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man found in a Corby street with head injuries has been helped by a member of the public.

After the man was discovered at about 8pm on Friday, August 30 in Dunedin Road, he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

It is not known how the man was injured and officers have appealed for witnesses.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with head injuries in Dunedin Road, Corby.

“The incident happened on Friday, August 30, at about 8pm, when a man was found by a member of the public with head injuries. He was taken to hospital but is thankfully not believed to have sustained life threatening injuries.

“Officers, who are investigating the incident to ascertain how the injuries occurred, are now appealing for anyone who has any information to contact them.

Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000518859.