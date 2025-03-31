PICTURES AND VIDEO: Firefighters remain on scene of huge Northampton town centre fire

Thick, black smoke billowed across town as firefighters dealt with the incident.

At one point, there were nine pumps, two aerial appliances and a water bowser at the scene. A number of road closures were also put in place and remain in place this morning. Sheep Street remains closed.

Mayorhold Car Park was closed early yesterday morning, but partially reopened last night.

New Horizons Academy – a specialist school in Sheep Street – is closed today, on advice from the fire service.

Chronicle & Echo visited the scene of the fire this morning. Firefighters and police officers remain on scene and cordon remains in place.

NFRS and Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for an update.

More to follow.

