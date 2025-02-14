People living near rural Northants airfield urged to close doors and windows because of fire

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:30 GMT
The emergency services are in the area of Deenethorpe Airfield where there is a large manure fire. Image: NWThe emergency services are in the area of Deenethorpe Airfield where there is a large manure fire. Image: NW
People in the area around Deenethorpe Airfield are being warned to shut doors and windows after a fire broke out this afternoon.

Firefighters have confirmed they are on the scene of a large manure fire in the Deenethorpe Airfield area, east of Weldon and West of Benefield. People living nearby are being told to ensure they do not breath in the fumes from the fire.

A message from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “We are advising residents if they are affected by the drift of smoke to please keep their doors and windows closed.

