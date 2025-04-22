Pedestrian killed in fatal Easter Sunday collision on A47 at Northamptonshire border

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A man was killed after he got out of his car on the A47 on Sunday (April 20).

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the motorist died on the northern county border.

Emergency services were called at about 9.55pm on Sunday (20 April) with reports a pedestrian had been struck on the A47 near to the junction with Russel Hill at Thornhaugh.

A grey Audi and a grey Citroen were both involved.

The motorist was killed after exiting a car on the A47 near Thornaugh. Image: GoogleThe motorist was killed after exiting a car on the A47 near Thornaugh. Image: Google
The motorist was killed after exiting a car on the A47 near Thornaugh. Image: Google

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, who had just exited a vehicle parked in an adjacent lay-by, died at the scene.

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the force website using the reference Op Kingsway.

