Pedestrian killed in fatal Easter Sunday collision on A47 at Northamptonshire border
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the motorist died on the northern county border.
Emergency services were called at about 9.55pm on Sunday (20 April) with reports a pedestrian had been struck on the A47 near to the junction with Russel Hill at Thornhaugh.
A grey Audi and a grey Citroen were both involved.
The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, who had just exited a vehicle parked in an adjacent lay-by, died at the scene.
Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the force website using the reference Op Kingsway.
