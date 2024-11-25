Pedestrian in his 30s dies at scene of collision on A4500 near Earls Barton

A man in his 30s died at the scene of a collision on the A4500 near Earls Barton.

The incident happened at around 1.55am on Sunday (November 24), on the A4500 Main Road, close to the junction with Wellingborough Road.

Police say the driver of a black Ford pickup was in collision with a pedestrian, who died at the scene.

A 60-year-old Wellingborough man has been arrested in connection with this collision and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened on the A4500 near Earls Barton.

Police investigating what happened are appealing for anyone with information, including anyone with relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000699378.

