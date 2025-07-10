Motorcyclist taken to hospital after B645 collision between Chelveston and Hargrave

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:58 BST
Detectives investigating a collision in which a motorcyclist was injured are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

At around 1.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 9) a collision occurred on the B645 between Chelveston and Hargrave, involving the rider of a black Yamaha motorcycle and the driver of a black Audi TT car.

A police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle beforehand, or who has relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the B645

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000400737 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.

