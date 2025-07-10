Motorcyclist taken to hospital after B645 collision between Chelveston and Hargrave
At around 1.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 9) a collision occurred on the B645 between Chelveston and Hargrave, involving the rider of a black Yamaha motorcycle and the driver of a black Audi TT car.
A police spokesman said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle beforehand, or who has relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 25000400737 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.
Comment Guidelines
