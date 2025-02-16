Motorcyclist seriously injured in Rushden crash
Officers were called to John Clark Way in Rushden, at the junction of Windsor Road shortly after 4pm on Friday (February 14).
The driver of a white Volkswagen Crafter van had been in a crash with the rider of an orange KTM motorcycle.
As a result, the motorcyclist - a man in his 20s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any dash-cam footage that captured any part it.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on their non-emergency number 101.
Quote incident number 25000091460 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
