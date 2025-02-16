Motorcyclist seriously injured in Rushden crash

The collision happened at John Clark Way on Friday. Image: GoogleThe collision happened at John Clark Way on Friday. Image: Google
The collision happened at John Clark Way on Friday. Image: Google
Police are appealing for witnesses who may have information about a serious smash in Rushden.

Officers were called to John Clark Way in Rushden, at the junction of Windsor Road shortly after 4pm on Friday (February 14).

The driver of a white Volkswagen Crafter van had been in a crash with the rider of an orange KTM motorcycle.

As a result, the motorcyclist - a man in his 20s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any dash-cam footage that captured any part it.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on their non-emergency number 101.

Quote incident number 25000091460 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

