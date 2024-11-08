Workers at Morrisons distribution warehouse in Corby had to be decontaminated last night following a gas leak.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 6pm yesterday (Thursday, November 7). Four fire engines arrived to an alarm sounding indicating that there had been a gas leak. The building was already being evacuated and on-site staff in protective equipment were already attempting to isolate the gas. Nearby properties on the Priors Hall estate were asked to close doors and windows while the service dealt with the incident, including to carry out a precautionary decontamination of two on-site engineers who were in close vicinity to the leak. Four firefighters, wearing gas tight suits, were deployed and isolated the valves for the pipes in which the small leak was coming from. After leaving the area, they were then decontaminated. Gas levels continued to be monitored by engineers after this, and once the building was safe, crews returned to their stations shortly before 11pm.