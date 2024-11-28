A man was taken to hospital following a collision in Wellingborough.

Police were called following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a silver BMW shortly before 5.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 27) in Croyland Road in the town.

A police spokesman said: “A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

The force spokesman added that no arrests have been made in connection with this.