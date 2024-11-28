Man in his 40s taken to hospital after collision in Croyland Road, Wellingborough
A man was taken to hospital following a collision in Wellingborough.
Police were called following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a silver BMW shortly before 5.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 27) in Croyland Road in the town.
A police spokesman said: “A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."
The force spokesman added that no arrests have been made in connection with this.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.