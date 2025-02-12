Man in his 20s taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Northen Way, Wellingborough

Witnesses are being sought after a passenger in a car was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Northen Way, Wellingborough.

At about 2am today (Wednesday, February 12), for reasons not yet known, the driver of a grey Volkswagen Golf left the carriageway at the roundabout junction with Stewarts Road.

A police spokesman said: “As a result of the collision, the front seat passenger – a man in his 20s – was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.

"Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northants Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000085230 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

The force spokesman said a 20-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.