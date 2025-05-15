Man hit by tanker closing A45 in Northampton for 10 hours - police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a tanker, which saw the A45 in Northampton closed for around 10 hours.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway, between Riverside and Barnes Meadow, at around 3.10am on Tuesday (May 13).

Police say a man was in collision with a tanker and was taken to University Hospital Coventry with life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would now like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, or have dash-cam footage.

There were long delays on the A45 in Northampton on Tuesday (May 13). Photo: X/@NNWeather.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000274668.

Traffic was held on the A45 and both carriageways were closed for a number of hours. The eastbound carriageway reopened around 1pm.

Anyone affected by, or witness to, a fatal or serious road traffic collision can seek support from Voice Road Harm. Find out more: https://www.voicenorthants.org/roadharm/