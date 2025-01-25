Major delays expected on A14 for several days after damage to bridge over River Nene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National Highways are warning motorists of expected delays between junction 12 and 13 of the A14 during the coming days after damage was caused to a bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government roads agency issued an alert this evening (Saturday, January 25) to let motorists know that one lane of the eastbound carriageway close to Thrapston is closed.

The news comes after damage was sustained to the cover of the bridge expansion joint running over the River Nene on Friday (January 24) afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways says it’s working hard with its contractors to repair the damage and will fully reopen the eastbound carriageway A14 as soon as it is safe to do so.

National Highways is warning of disruption on the A14 Eastbound between J12 and 13. Image: Google

However, the lane closure is likely to remain in place going into next week and drivers are now being advised to plan ahead and allow more time to complete their journeys, especially during peak travel times.

There could be knock-on congestion as motorists attempt to find alternative routes through local roads in the Thrapston area.

The emergency repair work on the busy road which runs from Felixstowe in the East to the M6 Swinford, coincides with some planned structures scheme work already scheduled to take at the same location from Tuesday (28 January) requiring some overnight closures on both carriageways between Junction 10 and Jct 13 of the A14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real-time traffic information for England’s motorways and major A roads is available via the National Highways website local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs, mobile apps and via X.