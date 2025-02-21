Lorry overturns at major Kettering junction

The lorry on its side in Barton Road, Kettering. Image: NW

Police are on the scene after a lorry overturned on a busy Kettering road.

Officers were called to the junction of Barton Road and Windmill Avenue, opposite the Wicksteed Park entrance, after the curtain-sided vehicle fell onto its side at about 1.45pm.

Emergency crews are still on the scene as the lorry is recovered and traffic is busier than usual in Barton Road, so motorists should take a different route if they can. Nobody was injured.