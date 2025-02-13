Lorry driver dies in early-hours A14 crash

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 14:02 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 14:08 BST
The driver of an HGV has sadly died following a collision on the A14 in the early hours of this morning.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours today (Thursday, February 13) following the incident on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 11 near Burton Latimer.

Police are now seeking witnesses to the single-vehicle collision.

They said that, at about 4.50am this morning, the driver of a blue and white Scania HGV, for reasons not yet known, collided with the central reservation.

The accident happened between junctions 10 and 11 of the A14 near Burton Latimer. Image: Googleplaceholder image
The accident happened between junctions 10 and 11 of the A14 near Burton Latimer. Image: Google

Sadly, following the collision a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000087514.

