Kettering MP visits Weetabix factory on fact-finding tour of Northants cereal giant

MP for ‘Weetabixshire’ Rosie Wrighting has swapped Westminster for the factory floor to see how the iconic breakfast cereal is made in the famous Burton Latimer factory.

Ms Wrighting, MP for Kettering was joined by colleague Mike Reader MP for Northampton South on a tour of the Station Road HQ on Friday (October 25) during a visit with The Food and Drink Federation.

The MPs spoke to staff about the importance of nutrition, jobs, responsible sourcing and environmentally-friendly packaging before they witnessed how Weetabix biscuits are made, checked and boxed up.

Rosie Wrighting said: “Many local people will know the smell of Weetabix in the air, so it was fascinating to see it made and packaged on the factory floor.

“Our constituency really benefits from having such a well-known brand which creates so many good jobs and puts Burton Latimer on the map. I was really pleased to see their commitment to apprenticeships, bringing youngsters into the world of engineering and manufacturing, and their dedication to nutrition and responsible production.

“This government will always champion British farmers and it is brilliant to see their wheat fuelling the nation.”

Weetabix has been produced in the UK since 1932 and the firm now has more than 1,000 employees, with all Weetabix wheat grown within a 50-mile radius of its Burton Latimer base. It exports to more than 80 countries around the world.

Colm O’Dwyer, Weetabix’s managing director, added: “We had a thoroughly enjoyable morning welcoming our local MPs Rosie Wrighting and Mike Reader to our Weetabix site along with our partners at The Food and Drink Federation. It was fantastic to see them engage with our team and experience first-hand the passion, dedication and quality that goes into every single box of Weetabix. This felt particularly significant as, just like Weetabix, Rosie was born and raised in Kettering - another local success story.

“We’re grateful for their enthusiasm and interest and for the opportunity to showcase the values and hard work that drive us as a proud key employer of this community. They are most welcome to return at any time - we'll always have a bowl waiting for them.”

Food and drink manufacturing contributes more than £33bn a year to the UK economy and employs about 450,000 people across the country.

Harry Cobbold, public affairs manager at The Food and Drink Federation, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Rosie and Mike to the Weetabix Kettering site to showcase the excellent work they, and other food and drink manufacturers, are doing up and down the country to create nutritious and delicious food for us all to enjoy. We’re grateful to have the continued support of both Members of Parliament in advocating for the UK’s largest manufacturing sector.”

Mr Reader added: "It was fantastic to see first-hand how they're creating good local jobs across their sites in Burton Latimer, Corby and Ashton. But what really impressed me was their commitment to sustainability and innovation. They're working hard to make their packaging more environmentally-friendly and investing in new technologies to reduce their carbon footprint.

“As an engineer by training, I know how important it is to keep manufacturing jobs here in Northamptonshire. Weetabix shows how our local businesses can compete and win on the global stage while providing quality employment for local people."