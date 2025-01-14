Kettering man arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent after Highfield Road park attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm – GBH – with intent after a man was seriously injured in a Highfield Road park.

A man in his 30s received serious injuries to his arms and face in the incident that took place at about 7pm on Friday, January 10.

Detectives investigating the serious assault in Spring Rise Park had already arrested one man in connection with the incident.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man from Kettering yesterday evening (Monday, January 13).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The 24-year-old man from Kettering was arrested yesterday evening (Monday, January 13) on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

“A 38-year-old man from Kettering who was arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred at about 7pm on Friday, January 10, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Police officers attended Highfield Road following reports that a man in his 30s had been seriously assaulted at the nearby Spring Rise Park.

“The man was taken to hospital with injuries to his arms and face, but his condition is thankfully not believed to be life-threatening.

Spring Rise Park was cordoned off from Friday (January 10) night until Saturday at 4pm to allow for forensics officers to sweep the area for evidence.

Another cordon was put around a house in Spring Rise on Sunday (January 12) as part of the investigation.

The force spokesman added: “The Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team will remain in the area along with the investigation team, and anyone who may have any concerns or information which could support the enquiry are encouraged to approach them.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything which could help officers, or who has information or relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000018864 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”