Kettering commercial premises evacuated and firefighters called after reports of 'burning smell'

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:05 GMT
A commercial premises in Kettering was evacuated last night (Tuesday) while fire crews investigated reports of a burning smell.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a burning smell at a commercial premises in Carina Road, Kettering, shortly after 8.30pm yesterday (November 19).

Crews from Kettering and Burton Latimer were deployed to the premises, believed to be the Tesco Extra superstore, which was in the process of being evacuated as a precaution.

A fire service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews liaised with on-site staff, electricians and engineers to try and attempt a source of fire.

Fire crews were called to a commercial premises in Kettering last night following reports of a 'burning smell'Fire crews were called to a commercial premises in Kettering last night following reports of a 'burning smell'
"After a thorough inspection of the building, including the use of thermal imaging cameras to detect any heat sources, no such fire was found.

"After finding no safety issues, firefighters gave advice to staff before leaving the scene shortly before 10.30pm.”

