Huge fire at derelict building in Northamptonshire village being treated as arson, police confirm

A huge fire at a derelict building in a Northamptonshire village is being treated as arson, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to the building in Haselbech Road in Kelmarsh at around 4am on Monday (October 28).

At the height of the incident, eight fire engines were on scene and firefighters used water jets to bring flames under control. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed while the fire was dealt with and some firefighters remained on scene for most of Monday to dampen down hotspots.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a derelict building in Kelmarsh. Photo: Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service.

An investigation has since taken place into the cause and the fire is being treated as deliberate.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Following an initial investigation, the fire is being treated as deliberate and the incident is now being dealt with by the police.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the force is treating the incident as arson.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000642438.