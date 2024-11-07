Harris hawk rescued by Northamptonshire firefighters after becoming entangled with TV aerial
They were called out to help the bird of prey who had got into a spot of difficulty on the roof of a property in Far Cotton, Northampton yesterday (Wednesday).
And thankfully crews from Wellingborough and Moulton were able to rescue the Harris Hawk after it became entangled with a TV aerial.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue told this newspaper: “Using the aerial appliance, protective gauntlets and net the bird was brought down safely and handed over to be cared for by the charity Animals In Need.”
Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals across the county for more than 30 years.
The charity is based at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said Diana, the three-year-old Harris hawk, is ‘absolutely fine’ after yesterday’s rescue mission and eating really well.
Visit the Animals In Need website for more information about their work with animals of all shapes and sizes.