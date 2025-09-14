Firefighters put out blaze at industrial estate in Corby

Two fire crews were on hand to extinguish a blaze at a business on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

Two engines from Corby were called to the firm in Godwin Road at about 4.58am yesterday (Saturday, September 13).

An outbuilding and studio were damaged by the fire, but the crews managed to put it out before it spread further after being alerted by a monitored alarm system.

It’s believed a lithium ion battery may have been at the root of the blaze.