Firefighters put out blaze at industrial estate in Corby

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2025, 20:40 BST
Two fire crews were on hand to extinguish a blaze at a business on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

Two engines from Corby were called to the firm in Godwin Road at about 4.58am yesterday (Saturday, September 13).

An outbuilding and studio were damaged by the fire, but the crews managed to put it out before it spread further after being alerted by a monitored alarm system.

It’s believed a lithium ion battery may have been at the root of the blaze.

