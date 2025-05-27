Firefighters called to Rushden park fire on Bank Holiday Monday

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 27th May 2025, 10:56 BST

Fire crews were called to reports of a fire at Spencer Park in Rushden.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (Monday, May 26) to reports of a fire at the park off Washbrook Road.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Crews arrived to discover the outside of a shed on fire.

"A hose-reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and crews returned to their station shortly before 6pm.

"The fire is believed to have started accidentally.”

