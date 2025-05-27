Firefighters called to Rushden park fire on Bank Holiday Monday
Fire crews were called to reports of a fire at Spencer Park in Rushden.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (Monday, May 26) to reports of a fire at the park off Washbrook Road.
A spokesman for the fire service said: “Crews arrived to discover the outside of a shed on fire.
"A hose-reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and crews returned to their station shortly before 6pm.
"The fire is believed to have started accidentally.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.