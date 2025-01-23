Firefighters called to Finedon garage fire after receiving numerous calls about the blaze
Crews received multiple calls from members of the public about the fire in Victoria Road and on arrival, they found a double garage ablaze with two petrol cars inside it.
A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service received 16 calls to a residential garage on fire in Victoria Road, Finedon shortly before 4pm.
"Appliances and crews from both Wellingborough and Irthlingborough were deployed and on arrival found a double garage, approximately 10x5m well alight, containing 2 petrol cars.
"Firefighters tackled the fire wearing breathing apparatus and using hose reel jets.
"The fire was extinguished by 5.12pm with crews then dampening down the site.”
The spokesman added that the cause of the fire is thought to be accidental.
Thanks to Dawson Walker for sharing his pictures of fire crews at the scene of yesterday's garage fire in Finedon.
