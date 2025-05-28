Firefighters called to devastating blaze at farmhouse on Althorp estate in Northamptonshire

Firefighters were called to a huge blaze at a farmhouse on the Althorp estate in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called at around 1.30am on Wednesday (May 28) to reports of a fire on Mill Lane in Kingsthorpe.

A spokeswoman for NFRS said: “Crews arrived to find an unoccupied two-story property fully on fire.

“At the height of the fire, four crews from across the Service wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

“This morning, one crew remains on the scene with a water bowser to continue dampening down any remaining hotspots.”

Posting on X, Charles Spencer said: “Stunned to learn that one of ⁦@AlthorpHouse’s farmhouses - fortunately, unoccupied at the time - was apparently burnt down. With thanks to ⁦@northantsfire for doing their very best.”

The fire service spokeswoman added that the cause is not yet known.